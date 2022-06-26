Rainbow laser beams illuminate San Francisco for Pride weekend

SAN FRANCISCO – A 4.1-mile-long laser beam Rainbow flag with bright colors shined across San Francisco this weekend, symbolizing inclusivity and human rights throughout the city.

SF Pride rainbow laser display on Market Street. CBS/Betty Yu

The first viewing took place from 9:30 p.m. to midnight Friday. The lasers will be displayed until Sunday night at midnight.

The 49-foot width flag that consisted of six colored laser beams stretched from the Ferry Building and shot horizontally above Market Street, overtaking Twin Peaks in the distance.

The art installation "Welcome" recalls the city's early history as a gateway to the world while redeclaring its modern hopes of inclusivity, warmth, and openness, according to a press release from Illuminate SF.

In tandem with WELCOME's 3-day presence, project underwriter Peak Design has invited its vast network of Bay Area photographers and creatives to chronicle the installation and share images and video via social media with the hashtag #WelcomeSF. Peak Design will donate $10,000 to the Trevor Project in the name of the photographer who snaps the best image of WELCOME.

Rainbow laser beams and I go together nicely #welcomeSF 🌈 pic.twitter.com/5OXC0dNTMK — Karl the Fog 🌁 (@KarlTheFog) June 25, 2022

The art piece is a collaboration of Illuminate, a San Francisco based art non-profit, and Nu-Salt Laser International.

"As our city rises from the ashes of COVID and invites us to return, we are calling the six beams of light that will shine from the Ferry Building down the corridor of Market Street ... quite simply, WELCOME," Ben Davis, the creative mind behind Illuminate said.