Wet weather likely to return to parts of the Bay Area Monday

SAN FRANCISCO – After getting a break from the heat Sunday, the Bay Area gets a wet start to the week Monday with moderate to high chances of light rain in the afternoon through evening.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies across the greater San Francisco Bay Area ahead of the possible precipitation.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the 60s to 70s on the coast, with chances of precipitation ranging from 60 percent in San Francisco and coastal San Mateo County, down to just 30 to 40 percent around Monterey Bay.

We're watching some rain approach Northern California this morning. This won't look quite as robust by the time it reaches the Bay Area later today. pic.twitter.com/3yxjQsC9wM — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 9, 2023

North of San Francisco Bay, chances of showers range from 60 to 70 percent. Daytime highs there are in the 60s to 70s. East Bay and the peninsula will see a 50 to 60 percent chance of showers, as well as daytime highs in the 60s to 70s. South Bay and Silicon Valley will see a 40 to 50 percent chance of showers, with daytime highs in the 70s.

Going inland, chances of showers range from 30 to 40 percent, with daytime highs in the 70s.

Overnight lows should be mostly in the 50s throughout the Bay Area, with a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers across the region before 11 p.m. Patchy fog is expected along the Monterey Bay coast between midnight and 1 a.m. Tuesday, while similar conditions will be seen in parts of North Bay from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Additional moisture is in the cards for Tuesday, followed by a drying trend into the end of the week, forecasters said.