Rain-soaked Bay Area mostly drying out; cooler temps on tap for holiday weekend

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Thursday calls for mostly sunny skies, but with up to 30 percent chances of rain on the coast.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 60s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows should be mostly in the 40s in the region, with some areas around the bay dropping into the 50s.

Forecasters say lingering rain showers will persist through the first half of Thursday across the Central Coast. To the north, warm temps are expected over the greater Bay Area. Cooler conditions, meanwhile, are projected for the south due to cloud cover and lingering precipitation.

On Thursday night, the weather will dry out as a weak short-wave ridge of high pressure moves overhead, according to forecasters.

On Friday, a dry cold front will sweep through the region, strengthening northwest winds and cooler conditions for the upcoming weekend. Unsettled weather returns by mid-next week, according to the NWS.