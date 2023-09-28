Scattered sprinkles over Bay Area, light rain on Central Coast possible this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO – An approaching storm system could bring another round of sprinkles to parts of Northern California over the weekend in another early fall chance for rain.

The developing system in the Pacific won't arrive until Saturday afternoon. The chances are that there won't be more than a few hundredths of an inch of rain in the immediate Bay Area from a few scattered showers that get pulled in through the Bay.

Chances for rain in San Francisco,, Oakland and Livermore are in the 30%-35% range. Those chances increase further south, with the highest amounts likely from the San Francisco Peninsula through the Central Coast.

Good morning fellow pluviophiles! 🌧



Here is a general look at the amounts (left) and timing (right) that we are thinking for the upcoming system. Highest chances and amounts from the Peninsula to the Central Coast.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/wMiGq4X1oC — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 28, 2023

Parts of Monterey County have the potential for widespread rainfall beginning Friday due to more moisture entering the area as offshore winds trend further west, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in south Monterey County on Saturday morning, according to the weather service.

Rainfall up to three-tenths of an inch of rain is possible over coastal terrain south of the Bay Area such as the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Diablo Range and the Santa Lucias.

The weather service said the rainfall is expected to be "purely beneficial" but could cause some ponding on roadways.