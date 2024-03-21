Rain, gusty winds return to San Francisco Bay Area this weekend

Bay Area residents should enjoy the sunny skies during this first week of spring while they can before this weekend brings more blustery rain and possible thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain and strong winds will begin on Friday and continue through Saturday in all parts of the greater Bay Area -- the North, East and South Bay, the Peninsula, and Monterey and Santa Cruz counties -- with chances of thunderstorms, the weather service said.

In addition to rain and wind, there is a slight (but increasing) chance for thunderstorms this weekend. Make sure you have a way of receiving weather warnings should they be issued. pic.twitter.com/HeoypW4TxO — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 21, 2024

Things will taper off on Sunday, though thunderstorms are possible early in the morning and winds will stay strong, with gusts up to 30 mph.

According to Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen, Sunday and Monday don't look as wet, but spotty showers will still be possible. The temperatures will not be particularly spring-like, with highs only expected to reach the upper 50s and low 60s this weekend.

After a dry day on Tuesday, another good chance of rain is on the horizon for next Wednesday.

Despite the return of precipitation, the weather service has designated the effects of the rain as minor.

The rain could accumulate up to 2 inches on parts of the coast by the end of the weekend, but will be between a quarter-inch and 1.5 inches in other regions.

Roadways will be wet and downed branches from the wind are also possible, which could mean power outages, according to the weather service.

The forecast also calls for moderate snowfall Friday into Sunday in the Sierra and southern Cascades, with the heaviest snow is expected overnight Friday into Saturday. The snow could trigger travel delays and chain controls for those traveling in the mountains.