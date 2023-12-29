Rain, gusty winds hitting Bay Area; high surf continues to batter coast

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Friday calls for up to 100 percent chance of rain throughout the day, with gusty winds expected in most areas of the region which may cause downed tree limbs and power outages.

A Wind Advisory was in effect Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with widespread strong southerly winds and gusts generally to 20-30 mph, up to 40-50 mph along the coast and at ridgetops, the weather service said.

In addition, a High Surf Advisory was in effect until 6 p.m., while a Coastal Flood Advisory was in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday's High Surf Warning has expired.

Forecasters say the high surf will continue to batter the coast ahead of the next system, causing some coastal flooding issues. The next system will impact the region on Friday and Saturday, bringing gusty winds and periods of moderate to heavy rains.

According to the NWS, there is also a slight chance of thunderstorms in the region, mainly Friday night and Saturday. Another round of high surf is expected to impact the region on Saturday, with more coastal flooding possible.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s throughout the Bay Area. Overnight lows should be mostly in the 50s in the region, with some areas dropping into the upper 40s.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue as a series of storms aim at the California Coast. The next more significant storm may impact the region midweek, according to forecasters.