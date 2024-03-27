More rain falling across Bay Area ahead of a stronger system arriving by Friday

Rain was hitting the Bay Area again Wednesday, starting in the North Bay and spreading south ahead of another round of rain arriving at the end of the week.

The National Weather Service said light rain would spread across the region before a steadier band of rain arrives by late afternoon. Showers were expected to continue into the evening and overnight.

Rainfall amounts were expected to be light to moderate with most areas seeing a few tenths of an inch and the interior valleys seeing just a few hundredths of an inch. The higher peaks in the North Bay could see over an inch, the weather service said.

Winds along the front were anticipated to be breezy but not strong enough to trigger any advisories, with gustier winds felt along the higher peaks.

Daytime highs are expected to be mostly in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will be mostly in the lower 50s, with some areas dropping into the upper 40s.

After a brief pause in the rain Thursday, another cold front will bring heavier amounts of rain with current models showing the system's main band farther south, the weather service said. Chances of thunderstorms behind the main rain band will be spread across the Bay Area and Central Coast Friday night through Saturday evening.

Rainfall totals for the second storm appear to be half an inch to an inch for most areas, and inch to 1.25 inches in coastal low lands and the interior North Bay, 1.25 to 2 inches for higher elevations along the coast, and above 2 inches for the highest peaks along the coast.

Winds are also expected to be stronger with this next system; breezy to gusty conditions will likely be felt Friday afternoon and into the evening.