Rain arrives in San Francisco Bay Area to start a wet weekend

While the day began with sunny skies over parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, another round of rain arrived in the region by Friday afternoon.

Forecasters say a cold frontal zone associated with a low pressure system will sweep through the region from northwest to southeast on Friday with a band of showers accompanying it. Rain chances are first expected to increase across the North Bay during the late morning to early afternoon hours, then across San Francisco during the mid-afternoon hours, before reaching the Central Coast during the late afternoon and evening.

Showers arrive today into tonight with rain chances persisting through Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible on Saturday as well with lightning, locally heavy rain, and perhaps some small hail as well. Stay weather aware this weekend! #cawx pic.twitter.com/xcq7wPybF1 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 22, 2024

Breezy winds will precede the frontal passage with low elevation gusts reaching up to 30 mph and gusts topping out around 45 mph.

Rain chances will persist through Saturday, with the possibility of a few thunderstorms, lightning, locally heavy rain, and some small hail also in the mix. According to the NWS, impacts from wind and rain should be overall minor, except for some localized flooding of water on roadways or fallen trees.

Scattered showers are expected to continue into Sunday. Drier conditions are projected to return by early next week, with rain chances returning for mid to late week, forecasters say.