Evacuations for Railbridge Fire in Butte County downgraded, 130 acres burned

BUTTE COUNTY – Evacuations were issued in Butte County for a fire that has burned 130 acres on Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The fire, called the Railbridge Fire, is burning near Palermo and near the footprint of a previous fire, the Apache Fire.

All of Butte County Zones 887, 886, 884 and 890 were in an evacuation order as the fire burns in the Railbridge, Crestmont and Apache Hills areas. Those orders were downgraded to a warning around 6:30 p.m.

Zone 891 remains under an evacuation warning.

#RailbridgeFire [update] Air and ground crews working together to stop the spread of the fire and protect threatened structures.

Cal Fire said structures were threatened.

The fire has burned 130 acres and is 15% contained, according to Cal Fire. The forward spread has been stopped.

It's unknown how the fire started and how many buildings were threatened.