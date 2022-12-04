Magnitude 2.9 quake centered near Mount Diablo rattles East Bay
DANVILLE -- Portions of the East Bay were shaken by a small earthquake late Saturday afternoon.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 2.9 earthquake was centered 3.1 miles north-northeast of Diablo, near Danville. The quake struck at 4:27 p.m.
The quake was felt in Danville, San Ramon, Alamo and Walnut Creek.
There are no reports of damage or injuries.
