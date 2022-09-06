Public's help leads Novato police to arrest suspected car thief

NOVATO (CBS SF/BCN) – Novato police arrested a man who used a stolen vehicle to ram a police car Saturday after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen.

Novato police arrested 44-year-old Jovonni Guerry, of San Francisco, on suspicion of numerous felonies, including providing a false name to officers, assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer, hit-and-run, reckless evading, possession stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with open containers of alcohol, and violation of probation, along with outstanding warrants.

Police made first contact with Guerry when they responded to a 6:38 p.m. report of a stolen vehicle at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center.

Police said Guerry failed to obey an officer's commands and tried to drive out of the parking lot. After colliding with another car, Guerry's vehicle collided with one patrol car before it sped toward an officer standing outside his patrol car, according to police.

That officer was able to safely get into his patrol car.

Officers attempted to follow Guerry but soon stopped pursuing because he was driving too recklessly and such a chase would endanger the public.

Within minutes, a member of the public reported seeing a suspicious vehicle with major front-end damage in the area of South Novato Boulevard. Officers responded to the area and Guerry, who initially provided a false name to officers, was taken into custody.

Police said they found stolen property in the vehicle, which had also been reported stolen.

There were no reports of injuries during the incident.