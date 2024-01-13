Public comments on Napa River Ecology Center accepted through Jan. 25

AMERICAN CANYON -- The city of American Canyon will hold a public hearing later this month to consider approval for construction of a new ecology center.

The hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 at city hall.

The permit applicant, Napa River Ecology Center Design Permit Project, aims to repurpose an existing 5,000-square-foot city corporation yard and 3-acre parcel at 205 Wetlands Edge Road into an ecology center. The goal is to facilitate both indoor and outdoor instructional uses and community activities, according to the notice for the hearing.

These activities would focus on conservation and environmental science, nature art and wellness programs, according to the public hearing agenda.

Artist rendering of the proposed Napa River Ecology Center in American Canyon. City of American Canyon

Adjacent to wetlands along the Napa River and surrounded by a field, the parcel also houses the American Canyon Public Works building.

The city is accepting public comment online and by mail until the scheduled hearing. The notice for the hearing warns that if someone were to challenge the proceedings in court, they may be limited to issues raised at the public hearing or in written correspondence.

Comments on the project can be submitted online or by mail to Nicolle Hall at 4381 Broadway, Suite 201, American Canyon, CA 94503 prior to the hearing. Online commenting can be accessed at www.cityofamcan.org/ProjectReview.