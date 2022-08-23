Watch CBS News
Public comment invited on proposed plan to build gravel mine on Native American spiritual site

GILROY (CBS SF) -- A public hearing is set to give people a chance to have their say about plans to turn a Native American spiritual site in the South Bay into a sand and gravel mine.

The 403-acre site is located south of Gilroy, just off Highway 101.

A virtual meeting is set for 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, to allow residents to share their opinion with the planning commission about the mine and its draft, environmental impact report.

If the planning commission approves the proposal it will be sent to the Board of Supervisors for a final vote.

For more hearing details visit the Sargent Ranch Quarry project page

First published on August 22, 2022 / 10:34 PM

