Public asked to help in identify suspect in late March arson case at San Jose State

Cal Fire officials on Tuesday asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect from an arson case at San Jose State University late last month.

SJSU police initially responded at 5:18 p.m. on March 31 to a fire on campus and determined that it was set on purpose. The suspected arsonist was seen on surveillance footage and campus police and the Cal Fire Office of the State Fire Marshal's arson and bomb unit released images from the footage.

Images of an SJSU arson suspect captured on surveillance video on March 31, 2024. Cal Fire/Bay City News

Authorities have not confirmed the gender of the suspect, who is described as standing about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing about 150-180 pounds with a medium build, light skin, dark hair and appeared to be in their late 20s or early 30s.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, mirrored sunglasses, a red tube top or sports bra-type garment, dark blue pants and black shoes, and carried a blue and white-colored piece of clothing with a tan strapped bag over their left shoulder and a red lighter in their right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call SJSU police at (408) 924-2222 or the Cal Fire arson and bomb unit at (213) 302-5855 or arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov.