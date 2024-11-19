Sonoma County psychedelic mushroom operation seized; 2 suspects arrested

Exploring psychedelics, magic mushrooms; UC Berkeley finding out how they affect the brain

Santa Rosa police arrested two men accused of illegally cultivating and selling psychedelic mushrooms and gun possession.

In October, detectives from the Santa Rosa Police Department narcotics team began an investigation into individuals cultivating and selling psilocybin mushrooms in Sonoma County. Detectives identified two Santa Rosa residents as suspects: 26-year-old Jose Reyes Jr, and 38-year-old Travis Troxell.

At 10:40 a.m. Monday, police detained Troxell in his vehicle in the 5100 block of Old Redwood Highway in Petaluma. Using a search warrant, detectives found ammunition, a Taser stun gun, bear mace and approximately $5,200 in his vehicle. He also had the keys to the suspected psilocybin cultivation operation.

Detectives and agents from the local Homeland Security Investigations office responded to the 3600 block of Arizona Drive in Santa Rosa and executed the search warrant, finding two privately made semi-automatic handguns, MDMA and a money counter in the residence.

Detectives detained Reyes in the 2800 block of Apache Street in Santa Rosa. Detectives then executed a search warrant in the 2600 block of Comanche Street in Santa Rosa, locating approximately 4 pounds of dried psilocybin mushrooms, approximately $14,000, 10 ounces of MDMA, 80 tabs of LSD and evidence of psilocybin mushroom cultivation. Detectives also seized an unlawful AR-15-style rifle, a Glock handgun, a shotgun, and a .22-caliber rifle.

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies, Santa Rosa police detectives, and U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency officers served a search warrant in the 1300 block of Ross Street in Petaluma, finding a large psilocybin mushroom cultivation operation inside the warehouses. Officers seized approximately 10,000 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms in various stages of cultivation.

Reyes and Troxell were booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, cultivation of a controlled substance and conspiracy. Reyes was also booked on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon and an additional count of possession of a controlled substance for sale.