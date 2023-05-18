Protestors rally at San Francisco DA office in response to Banko Brown case

SAN FRANCISCO - Community members gathered outside the District Attorney's office on Wednesday, united in their demand for justice in the case of Banko Brown.

"Banko was a youth from San Francisco. He was only a year older than me. I didn't know him personally, but it's essential that youth voices are heard, " said Imari Keith, a program coordinator with Horizons Unlimited.

According to the DA's report, the security company employed by Walgreens, KGPS, had frequently changed its policies. On the day Banko Brown was tragically killed, the guards had just received instructions to actively confront individuals who intended to leave the store without paying and retrieve any stolen items.

Surveillance footage from the store captured the moment when guard Michael Anthony confronted Brown at the door. A physical altercation ensued, with Brown shoving Anthony before attempting to leave. However, Brown turned back towards Anthony, prompting the guard to fire the fatal shot.

The guard claimed he feared for his life. DA Brooke Jenkins stated that she couldn't prove it was anything other than a case of self-defense.

"We don't know what's happening with this District Attorney or why she keeps repeating lies. I believe it's time for intervention from the state's Attorney General and the Department of Justice to investigate what's happening here," District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston said.

Preston has already taken action by introducing legislation to ensure that security guards in San Francisco are only permitted to draw their weapons when there is a genuine and specific threat to a person.

Imari Keith agreed with this sentiment.

"No amount of shoplifting should have cost Banko his life. There's nothing in that Walgreens worth more than Banko's life," Keith said.