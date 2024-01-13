Protesters stage early-morning occupation of Port of Oakland to oppose US aid to Israel

Protesters gathered at the Port of Oakland at 5 a.m. on Saturday to demand an end to United States support of Israel's actions in Palestine.

More than 1,000 people confirmed attendance to the protest's morning portion, spanning from 5 a.m. to around noon, within their digital RSVP form, according to event media contact Wassim Hage.

Organizers expect a few thousand protestors to join their occupation of the port in the afternoon. They began planning the event late last week, according to Hage.

The port does not open until 9 a.m..