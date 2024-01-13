Watch CBS News
Protesters stage early-morning occupation of Port of Oakland to oppose US aid to Israel

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Protesters gathered at the Port of Oakland at 5 a.m. on Saturday to demand an end to United States support of Israel's actions in Palestine.  

More than 1,000 people confirmed attendance to the protest's morning portion, spanning from 5 a.m. to around noon, within their digital RSVP form, according to event media contact Wassim Hage. 

Organizers expect a few thousand protestors to join their occupation of the port in the afternoon. They began planning the event late last week, according to Hage.  

The port does not open until 9 a.m..  

First published on January 13, 2024 / 7:57 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

