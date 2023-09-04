Protesters call for shutdown of robotaxis in front of Cruise's San Francisco HQ

SAN FRANCISCO — Protesters gathered outside of Cruise's San Francisco headquarters on Labor Day calling for its shutdown in order to protect workers.

The protest also comes after reports that two robotaxis allegedly impeded an ambulance in San Francisco, which was carrying a patient who later died.

Organizers have said the residents of the city are being used guinea pigs, and that it will harm both the public and drivers' jobs.

During the protest, a crew from KPIX reported that loud music played while the protesters were speaking, but it soon stopped after someone talked to security from Cruise.