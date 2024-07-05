Prominent Bay Area Democrats back Biden amid debate fallout

Among some Democrats and even a few moderate Republicans, there is a growing belief President Joe Biden would help his party by ending his presidential campaign.

"I'm disappointed with the choices. It seems we're left with a choice between irrationality and infirmities. So I hope things improve in the next four months," said San Francisco resident Mike Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald, a registered Republican, refuses to vote for Donald Trump. But he doesn't think Biden is a good fit either.

"My worry is can he make it through the next four (years)," said Fitzgerald.

Many people questioned Biden's mental sharpness after last week's presidential debate. They say the 81-year-old sounded like he belongs in a retirement home, not in the White House for a second term.

"So what if Biden demonstrated he's an old man? So what if Biden demonstrated that he can't remember things? He's not a crook, the other guy is," said former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. Brown, who 90 years old earlier this year, said he believes age is just a number.

"Joe Biden won the presidency. He has served impeccably in the presidency. And age should not be the factor that determines whether you do or you don't," said Brown.

Some Democrats want to pivot to Vice President Kamala Harris, including megadonors who are vowing to withhold future campaign funds. Brown has known Harris for decades and fully supports her, but he was insistent that Biden should stay the course.

"I resent anyone who thinks money runs politics. Money does not run politics," said Brown.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee is also a big Harris supporter, but she too believes Biden gives the party their best shot to win.

"The only proven option we have that has beat Donald Trump and that has delivered for the America people is the Biden-Harris ticket," said Lee. "I for one believe that this president will move forward and he will be able to win."

Fitzgerald disagreed, saying Biden lacks the energy and charisma to win over undecided voters and moderate republicans like him.

"This is America. We can do a lot better in terms of our choices in both parties," said Fitzgerald.