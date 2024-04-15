Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside of Tesla factory in Fremont

A group of people protesting the ongoing invasion of Gaza gathered at the Fremont Warm Springs BART station at 5:30 p.m. to protest what they call the corporate support for the actions against Palestinians in Gaza.

CHP said it is standing by off Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont due to the active protest. Pepper balls were deployed by Fremont Police to control the crowd, CHP said.

At 7:30 p.m., Fremont Police released a traffic advisory for the area of Mission Boulevard/state Highway 262 at I-880 and Industrial Parkway, Fremont and Kato roads and asked people to avoid the area.

Earlier actions by the same groups blocked two of the Bay Areas major roadways for several hours starting with the morning commute. While the CHP didn't say how many were arrested in Oakland, a spokesperson said 28 people were arrested on the Golden Gate Bridge.

The traffic nightmare closed both directions of U.S. Highway 101 in both directions on both the San Francisco and Marin County sides and, in Oakland, both directions of I-880 near downtown, leaving traffic backed up for miles.