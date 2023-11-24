Pro-Palestinian protesters gather across San Francisco Bay Area for Black Friday demonstrations

Hundreds of demonstrators turned out at several Bay Area protests voicing support for Palestinians Friday afternoon, the same day a negotiated cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas took effect.

The cease-fire allowed for the first release of hostages since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, with 24 people -- including 13 Israeli hostages, 10 Thai hostages and a single Filipino hostage -- being released from Gaza and transported into Egypt before being brought to Israel for initial medical assessments.

The first protest took place shortly before 2 p.m. with approximately 200-300 protesters gathered near the intersection of Shellmound Street and Ohlone Way in Emeryville.

A smaller group of protesters gathered at City Hall in San Francisco at around the same time. Those demonstrator were going to march to Union Square after their initial rally, according to organizers.

A third protest found activists with marching into Westfield Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara. One social media post said that hundreds of demonstrators entered the mall.

Video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed activists chanting as they walked through the mall with bullhorns, signs and flags.

happening now at valley fair mall in san josé! 🇵🇸 #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/6R5eHv4uJC — julia (@julia0dream) November 24, 2023

After moving through the mall, the protesters continued their march outside before gradually dissipating. San Jose police said there were no issues related to the protest.

The actions were in response to an international call to action to boycott, disrupt and rally at commercial centers on Black Friday. In Los Angeles, a large group of protesters marched through the Grove in the city's Fairfax District.