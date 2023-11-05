Pro-Palestinian demonstrators confront guests at Israel defense gala in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS -- Pro-Palestinian protesters chanted "shame on you," as guests arrived in their cars for the annual Friends of the IDF gala at the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos Sunday.

The fundraiser supports Israeli soldiers on the front lines.

The protest began hours before the event. People carried Palestinian flags and signs that read "stop killing kids" and "no gala for genocide."

Dozens of San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies in riot gear contained the crowd.

Tensions rose as tow trucks arrived to remove a few cars blocking Skyway Road.

San Francisco resident Bianca Fernandez, who is African American, Peruvian and Native American, brought her wife and stepson.

"We are not Palestinian but we are Indigenous so, with us having gone through our own hardships and Indigenous folks, our ancestors, going through the same thing, we are here to show support for the Palestinian people," Fernandez said.

This is the second protest the family has attended in as many days.

"I felt really good about my first protest because you're protesting about what's happening in Palestine and to stop it," said 10-year-old Connor.

A few pro-Israel protesters also showed up.

"We just got assaulted, they ripped the flag out of our hands, hit my friend with a stick and pepper-sprayed us. So I'd rather not say my name for fear of retribution from this group. This is the scariest time it's ever been to be Jewish in my life. I have never felt so threatened for the way I was born."

Pro-Palestinian protesters stood behind barricades, beating drums and chanting for several hours as the gala went on as scheduled.

Jewish Voice for Peace, a group that claims to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian freedom struggle, was among the protest organizers.

"The nicest thing we could say is that it's in bad taste. The Israeli military has killed over 9,000 Palestinians. This is not a time to be having a gala," said Lisa Rofel, a national board member with Jewish Voice for Peace.

Protesters left peacefully just after 8 p.m.

"They're trying to wipe out what's left of them and the land that they have left and it's not right. We all need to unite together," Fernandez said.

KPIX reached out to the gala organizer for comment but has not heard back.