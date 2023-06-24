Pride Weekend brings influx of couples to S.F. City Hall looking to tie the knot

Pride Weekend at S.F. City Hall brings influx of couples looking to tie the knot

SAN FRANCISCO -- Hundreds of couples lined up Friday to get married at San Francisco City Hall as part of the city's Pride weekend celebrations.

City staff officiated over wedding after wedding as family and friends watched loved ones say "I do."

"We had an appointment later on this month and we decided to come a little earlier," said Pierre Smit. "It is definitely an exciting day and we're not the only one to share happiness."

Smit and Herb Jeong moved up the date of their marriage ceremony after waiting years.

"He had actually asked me about five years ago to get married and I wasn't ready then so finally it was yes!" Jeong said.

"This is incredible! It's an amazing feeling. There's so many couples. There's a lot of happiness around."

Staff said it is typical to have about 30 couples come in to City Hall to get married on an average day but they anticipated nine times that number on Friday. Even with so much joy in the building, couples were very aware of the climate nationwide regarding LGBT rights.

"With everything that's going on across the country, you know, who knows where gay rights are headed? So now seems like a great time to do it," Jeong said.

Other couples who got married Friday shared that concern and wanted to make sure their stories are told outside California.

"I think it's important for people in other parts of the country -- in small towns in red states -- to be able to see couples like us getting married, celebrating Pride and knowing that they're not alone," Charlotte Grigsby said.

The weight of anti-LGBT legislation in some states did not detract from Jeong and Smit's special day.

"He said 'yes!'" Smith said after their marriage ceremony. "Thank you!"