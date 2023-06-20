Breanna Sinclaire, trans opera star, reflects on journey during Pride Month, Juneteenth

SAN FRANCISCO – As the Bay Area marks Juneteenth and Pride Month, Breanna Sinclaire shares her story on what it's like to be discriminated against not only for her race, but also for her gender identity journey.

Sinclaire is a Bay Area trans opera star who recently accepted an invitation to sing the National Anthem at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Breanna Sinclaire sings the National Anthem during a San Francisco Giants game at Oracle Park. CBS

Just two years before taking the field to sing the time-honored song, Sinclaire said she, like many trans people, struggled with housing insecurity and was homeless for a time.

She knows the struggle of navigating two worlds of being on the margins while working towards having a home and getting her Masters Degree at a time when people like her are a political target.

"We are still dealing with racism, transphobia," Breanna said, adding, when she sings, "I want us all to feel united. I have had to fight locked doors just to sing."

As a singer, performing the National Anthem is tough. Tougher still, at a sporting event during a time when trans people are the target of political discussion on trans people in sports. It's nerve-wracking.

Breanna Sinclaire sings at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco. CBS

It was the reason Sinclaire asked that we start out the day before the ballpark at the Castro Theatre, to get in touch with the energy of what she calls her trans ancestors.

Sinclaire said, "I do feel like my trans ancestors are here. Miss Major. Janet Mock. So many great trans women of color. Black trans women paved the way for us."

Paving the way is now Sinclaire's inherited mission. She knows audiences watch her as they weigh their own positions on trans issues.

She said, as people grapple with record numbers of anti-trans legislation, people need to have hope, "There is hope I think we're at a difficult time. But, there's light. There's only one way to go, and that's up. We're going to survive this."