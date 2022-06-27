Pride flag stolen, home damaged in Danville

DANVILLE -- Police in Danville are trying to determine who stole a Pride flag from a home over the weekend.

The incident happened on the 500 block of El Capitan Drive at about 9 a.m. Sunday. Danville police said the portion of the home where the flag was flying was also damaged because of the theft.

No suspects were identified and it was not known whether any surveillance video of the incident was captured.

There were unconfirmed reports of other Danville residents having their Pride flags stolen over the weekend but police told KPIX 5 that only one such report was filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dan Lynch at 925-314-3711.

