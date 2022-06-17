Watch CBS News
Crime

Pride flag burning at Pacifica elementary school believed to be hate crime

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PACIFICA – The burning of a Pride flag in Pacifica at an elementary school earlier this month is being investigated as a hate crime, police said Friday. 

Pacifica police were called to an after-school program on the campus of Sunset Ridge Elementary School on Inverness Drive at 2:08 p.m. on June 6, after a Pride flag was discovered missing from outside a classroom. 

Pacifica police patrol car
Pacifica police patrol car Pacifica Police Department

It wasn't until the following day that the flag was discovered burned on the other side of campus. 

"Crimes involving hate will not be tolerated in our community and will be thoroughly investigated," Pacifica Police Chief Daniel Steidle said in a statement. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department or call a Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 4:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.