Pride block party in San Francisco celebrates unity, boosts local businesses

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Pride weekend there's likely no better place to celebrate than the Castro District in San Francisco.

"It's Pride Saturday and we're out here in beautiful San Francisco with our community," Alicia Vanden Heuvel said. She owns La Méditeranée Cafe, one of the many businesses participating in the Castro Family Pride Block Party.

"We're super happy to be here. We made it through the pandemic with the help of our community partners, the Castro merchants, and the community coming together," Vanden Heuvel added.

Castro Family Pride Block Party in San Francisco, June 24, 2023. KPIX

Saturday's block party turned Noe Street between Market and Beaver into a lively celebration of diversity. Alfonso González, owner of Fonzie's Artisanal Goods, was enthusiastic.

"We love coming out to these events because it brings the community together and it's another way of meeting each other," González said.

Lauro González is the organizer. He says that events like this are vital in boosting the local economy.

"I deeply want to thank the businesses here because they're very supportive of having these events because they bring a lot of people and business for them," González said.

Vanden Heuvel says it's time to stay united.

"As we have been since the 80s -- since this business has been open -- the Castro responds to these things together as a community and it's something I'm proud of and I will always love this city," she said.