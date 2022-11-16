Price overtakes Wiley in race for Alameda County District Attorney

OAKLAND – Alameda County District Attorney candidate Pamela Price has overtaken candidate Terry Wiley in the race for the county's top prosecutor post, according to the latest totals from the county Registrar of Voters office.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Price was leading Wiley by 2,035 votes. Price has 50.4 percent of the votes to Wiley's 49.6 percent. More than 250,000 votes have been cast in the race. The tally is preliminary as more ballots have yet to be counted.

Attorney Pamela Price speaks in Oakland on Sept. 15 CBS

Price is a civil rights attorney specializing in racial and sexual harassment cases. Wiley is an assistant district attorney in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Price previously challenged Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley for the job. O'Malley decided not to seek reelection this year.

"I am grateful to see so much support for addressing public safety from every direction and I thank every voter who cast a ballot in this election," Wiley said by email Wednesday. "We know this will be a long count and we appreciate all of the election workers focusing every day on making sure every ballot is counted accurately."

Price did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

According to the California Secretary of State's Office, there are nearly 175,000 ballots still to be counted in Alameda County as of Tuesday afternoon.