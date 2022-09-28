Pressures of teaching made her retire early but Ms D. still teaches her students as a volunteer

As more educators quit, a South San Francisco teacher can't leave her students behind

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- School districts in the Bay Area are desperately trying to fill vacancies weeks into the start of the school year.

This was a pre-pandemic issue that has gotten worse in many districts as educators are opting out for a variety of reasons.

"Everyone thinks I'm crazy and they're right," said Jackie Del Bianco.

Del Bianco reached a turning point, after working as a teacher for decades before leaving Sprice Elementary School in South San Francisco at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year.

"Sadly enough it was time for me to go and get out. That's why I go back and be with the kids," said Del Bianco.

It doesn't take very long to realize just how popular Del Bianco, or Ms. D, as her former students call her, is when she visits the campus. Everywhere the longtime 3rd-grade teacher goes, she gets a hero's welcome with high fives, hugs, and shout outs from former students.

Their smiling faces say it all.

"She's always happy and positive," said one student.

"She's full of joy. Everybody says 'Ms. D! Ms. D! Oh my god Ms. D is here!" said staff member Teresa Ortiz.

Del Bianco loves to work with students in the school garden to teach sustainability and earth science. They just received some donations to keep it growing, and green.

But for all this work, and countless hours of commitment, Jackie doesn't get paid a single penny. She returns to school almost everyday now, as a volunteer after feeling burnout.

She retired earlier than she really wanted a few months ago.

"I didn't leave because of the children. I left because of bureaucratic reasons and not enough support for the teachers and what we do," said Del Bianco.

Teachers like Del Bianco are leaving because of their workload, more responsibilities, student behavioral issues exacerbated by the pandemic, and increasing student to teacher ratios, in part because of staffing issues that make the job more difficult.

"It's stressful being a teacher and having a class that's overpopulated," said paraeducator Ruben Guadamuz.

Extensive surveys show some 80% of districts statewide report staffing difficulties.

First year principal Angelica Garduno says all full-time teacher positions at Spruce Elementary have been filled to start the academic year, but acknowledges staffing issues within the district persist.

"It's remained about the same. Post-COVID it's been difficult but we have a wonderful school district where we work together to help each other out and move forward," said Garduno.

The ongoing and daunting challenge in the years to come is for school officials, parents and state leaders to somehow convince teachers like Del Bianco to return, or retain them longer.

"This is my home. My second home," said Del Bianco.

The South San Francisco School District says during the 2021-22 school year, 55 certificated employees resigned, and 10 retired.

Meanwhile, 40 percent of the American Federation of Teachers say they'll probably leave the profession in the next two years.