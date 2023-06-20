Watch CBS News
Politics

NORAD responds to aircraft violating TFR during Biden's visit to Bay Area

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Tuesday Afternoon Edition 6-20-2023
PIX Now Tuesday Afternoon Edition 6-20-2023 06:54

SAN RAFAEL – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced that fighter jets responded to multiple incidents of aircraft violating temporary flight restrictions in place during President Joe Biden's visit to the Bay Area on Tuesday.

According to the agency, at least three general aviation aircraft violated the restrictions in place over the Bay Area. A bystander on the ground in Marin County captured video of one of the planes being intercepted.

NORAD announced Tuesday that all three incidents ended without incident.

Biden is in the midst of a three-day visit to the Bay Area. On Monday, the president arrived in the region to speak about the environment in Palo Alto and to attend fundraisers in Los Gatos and Atherton.

On Tuesday, Biden met with technology leaders in San Francisco and is expected to attend two more fundraisers for his 2024 re-election campaign. Biden's visit to the region will conclude Wednesday.

"Pilots in the San Francisco area are strongly encouraged to check NOTAMs today and tomorrow to ensure they have the latest information on the VIP TFR," NORAD said.  

First published on June 20, 2023 / 3:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.