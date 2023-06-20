NORAD responds to aircraft violating TFR during Biden's visit to Bay Area

SAN RAFAEL – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced that fighter jets responded to multiple incidents of aircraft violating temporary flight restrictions in place during President Joe Biden's visit to the Bay Area on Tuesday.

According to the agency, at least three general aviation aircraft violated the restrictions in place over the Bay Area. A bystander on the ground in Marin County captured video of one of the planes being intercepted.

video from the intercept over Marin pic.twitter.com/XmGmhxiA7R — Josh Kline (@bobbybobbydigi) June 20, 2023

NORAD announced Tuesday that all three incidents ended without incident.

Biden is in the midst of a three-day visit to the Bay Area. On Monday, the president arrived in the region to speak about the environment in Palo Alto and to attend fundraisers in Los Gatos and Atherton.

On Tuesday, Biden met with technology leaders in San Francisco and is expected to attend two more fundraisers for his 2024 re-election campaign. Biden's visit to the region will conclude Wednesday.

"Pilots in the San Francisco area are strongly encouraged to check NOTAMs today and tomorrow to ensure they have the latest information on the VIP TFR," NORAD said.