Pres. Biden and first lady head to Bay Area for campaign fundraisers

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- President Joe Biden was en route to the Bay Area on Thursday for reelection campaign fundraisers, according to the White House.

Biden left Washington, D.C. on Air Force One and is set to arrive Thursday evening at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, then will travel to San Francisco from there.

On Friday, the president will attend two fundraisers in the Bay Area before leaving for Seattle later in the day, White House officials said.

According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, California Street will be closed between Powell and Taylor streets all day Thursday and Friday as will Mason Street between Pine and Sacramento streets. The California cable car line will also be replaced by buses both days.

Biden last visited the region in February for a brief trip that also included multiple reelection campaign fundraisers, as well as a meeting with the widow and daughter of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who had recently died.

First lady Jill Biden is also arriving in the Bay Area on Thursday but was traveling separately from her husband and coming from a campaign event in Portland. She is scheduled to attend another campaign event in Marin County on Thursday evening before leaving Friday for Southern California.