President Biden departs Bay Area after brief campaign visit

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

President Joe Biden got back onto Air Force One to leave the Bay Area on Thursday afternoon after a brief trip that included multiple re-election campaign fundraisers and a meeting with the widow and daughter of the recently deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Biden arrived in the region Wednesday and attended two campaign receptions later that day in San Francisco.

On Thursday, the president met with Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya and daughter Dasha Navalnaya to express his condolences over his death.

Biden also plans to announce new sanctions against Russia on Friday in response to Navalny's death and Russian aggression, including its war with Ukraine, according to the White House.

As he left the Fairmont San Francisco hotel earlier Thursday, Biden was met with dozens of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.

He then attended another campaign reception in Los Altos Hills before getting back onto Air Force One shortly before 4 p.m. to head back to Washington, D.C., according to pool media reports.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 5:14 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

