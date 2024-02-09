Watch CBS News
Preliminary 5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Hawaii's Big Island

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

HAWAII - A preliminary 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Big Island of Hawaii Friday afternoon. 

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports that the earthquake was centered near Pahala at 12:06 p.m. PST. The exact coordinates are 19.188°N 155.493°W.

At least six aftershocks have been reported in the same area on the USGS website. The largest aftershock was a preliminary 3.3 magnitude earthquake at 12:12 p.m. PST.

The Office of the Governor of Hawaii posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that no tsunami is expected.

The USGS Interactive Map shows some shaking could be felt in the northeast town of Kailua-Kona, about a 71-mile drive from Pahala.

Pahala is located on the southwestern point of the Big Island, near Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Kahuku Unit. It had a population of about 2,203 people in 2020. 

