Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits near Lake Almanor, felt all over Sacramento Valley

Quake disrupts Nevada County Planning Commission meeting Quake disrupts Nevada County Planning Commission meeting 01:26

PLUMAS COUNTY – A moderate earthquake shook the Central Valley on Thursday afternoon.

The quake appears to be centered in Lake Almanor, northeast of Chico, about 2.5 miles southwest of the Plumas County community of East Shore.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 5.4-magnitude quake hit just before 4:20 p.m. PST. It was originally rated a 5.5-magnitude shaker, then downgraded to a 5.4, and has been re-graded as a 5.5.

Lake Almanor quake CBS 13

Residents all over the region have reported feeling significant shaking.

"First thing I noticed was I heard rattling on the shelf nearby," said Nevada City resident and former TV reporter Dan Adams.

The Nevada County Planning Commission, which has been discussing a controversial plan to possibly reopen an old gold mine, was meeting when the earthquake struck. Their reactions were caught on video the moment the shaking started.

The shaking could be felt at least as far south as Sacramento and Stockton.

At least seven much smaller aftershocks in the area have been recorded by USGS, none bigger than a 3.0 magnitude.

Experts with the USGS say there is a very small (around 6%) chance that the main 5.5-magnitude quake will be followed by a larger earthquake in the next three days.

California Highway Patrol says their Chico division's dispatch cell phone 911 lines are down due to the earthquake. People who are unable to get through the 911 line are being urged to call (530) 332-1200 instead.

No other reports of damage or injuries have come in.

Lake Almanor is about 80 miles northeast of Chico and 150 miles north of Sacramento.