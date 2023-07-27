Pregnant woman injured in overnight shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left a pregnant woman hospitalized, according to authorities.

According to a release issued by the Oakland Police Department, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, patrol officers were flagged down at 73rd Avenue and International Boulevard to help a gunshot victim.

Officers an adult female Oakland resident who was nine months pregnant suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. Officers determined she had been shot several blocks away at 77th Avenue and International Boulevard.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Both the female and her unborn baby were listed in stable condition.

Investigators from the Felony Assault Unit responded to the scene to investigate the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the investigators at (510) 238-3326.