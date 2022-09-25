Watch CBS News
Local News

Pregnant woman found fatally stabbed in Lodi; police searching for suspect

By Jennifer Bonnett

/ CBS Sacramento

PIX Now
PIX Now 11:07

LODI -- Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was stabbed in Lodi early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, officers responded to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard for a call of a disturbance in which a female was reported to have been stabbed or shot. 

Generic police lights and yellow police tape at crime scene
Police tape at crime scene. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Officers arrived on scene and found the unresponsive 25-year-old, pregnant female, suffering from a stab wound, according to police. 

Despite life-saving measures, she died. 

A 22-year-old male was also found on scene with a non-life threatening laceration to the head.

Detectives are investigating, and there are no details regarding a suspect or motive at this time.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 2:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.