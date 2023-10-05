Powerball: Two tickets worth $1.2M sold in Vacaville, Elk Grove

They may not have hit the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but two California residents still won big on Wednesday night.

A ticket sold in Vacaville and one in Elk Grove matched five numbers on Wednesday's Powerball drawing. The players missed out on the Powerball.

The numbers drawn were 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 with a Powerball of 1.

Both tickets are worth about $1.2 million.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was $1.2 billion and will be jumping up by about $200 million for Saturday's drawing.