Power shutoffs likely to affect parts of the Bay Area to avoid wildfires

Parts of the Bay Area may experience power shutoffs on Monday in order to protect against wildfires, PG&E said on Sunday.

The reason for the possible shutoffs is due to a heat wave that will hit the region. The heat wave will bring triple-digit temperatures, and there is a heat advisory in effect.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire Bay Area and Central Coast from Monday - Wednesday #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PpC32wNiwL — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 29, 2024

According to the National Weather Service, inland temperatures of up to 105 degrees will be possible, and the coastal areas will see temperatures up to 93 degrees.

The heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to PG&E, the following counties are likely to have their power shut off.

Alameda

Butte

Colusa

Contra Costa

Glenn

Humboldt

Napa

Shasta

Sonoma

Tehama

Trinity

There is an additional power shutoff warning for Tuesday, PG&E said. The same counties will be affected.