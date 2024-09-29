Watch CBS News
Power shutoffs likely to affect parts of the Bay Area to avoid wildfires

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Parts of the Bay Area may experience power shutoffs on Monday in order to protect against wildfires, PG&E said on Sunday. 

The reason for the possible shutoffs is due to a heat wave that will hit the region. The heat wave will bring triple-digit temperatures, and there is a heat advisory in effect. 

According to the National Weather Service, inland temperatures of up to 105 degrees will be possible, and the coastal areas will see temperatures up to 93 degrees. 

The heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 p.m. Wednesday. 

According to PG&E, the following counties are likely to have their power shut off. 

  • Alameda
  • Butte
  • Colusa
  • Contra Costa
  • Glenn
  • Humboldt
  • Napa
  • Shasta
  • Sonoma
  • Tehama
  • Trinity

There is an additional power shutoff warning for Tuesday, PG&E said. The same counties will be affected. 

