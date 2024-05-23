Watch CBS News
Power restored on UC Berkeley campus after nearly 50 buildings experience outage

Power has been restored on the campus of University of California, Berkeley on Thursday morning after nearly 50 buildings experienced an outage Wednesday, according to the university.

The outage started around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday at the campus and by 10 p.m. there were 47 buildings at UC Berkeley without power, including some residence halls and dining halls.

According to the university, high-voltage electricians were on site and identified the source of the outage, though school officials did not say what it was.

Shortly after 6:15 a.m. Thursday, the university sent out an alert saying all power had been restored but did not release any other details.

