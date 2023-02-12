Power restored in Campbell after rollover crash causes outage

CAMPBELL – Power was restored in Campbell at multiple intersections that had gone dark following a rollover crash early Sunday morning.

Traffic controls were in place after a solo-vehicle rollover caused the outage at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Winchester Boulevard near San Tomas Expressway, Camden Avenue and South Bascom Avenue.

Happening now!



Camden at Curtner is closed for a roll over collision. Avoid the area completely. The collision has caused power outage on S Winchester Blvd from STEX south, Camden Ave, and S Bascom Ave. No estimated time of power being back on. PGE is on scene. pic.twitter.com/R12SEXhaW4 — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) February 12, 2023

Police asked drivers to use caution in the area as PG&E crews finish their work in the area.

Campbell police said in a tweet at 3:39 a.m. that intersections in the area were again operating with lights. Authorities did not offer any additional details on the collision or the condition of the driver.