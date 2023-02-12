Watch CBS News
Power restored in Campbell after rollover crash causes outage

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

CAMPBELL – Power was restored in Campbell at multiple intersections that had gone dark following a rollover crash early Sunday morning. 

Traffic controls were in place after a solo-vehicle rollover caused the outage at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Winchester Boulevard near San Tomas Expressway, Camden Avenue and South Bascom Avenue. 

Police asked drivers to use caution in the area as PG&E crews finish their work in the area.

Campbell police said in a tweet at 3:39 a.m. that intersections in the area were again operating with lights. Authorities did not offer any additional details on the collision or the condition of the driver.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 9:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

