Power outages linger following Bay Area bomb cyclone

Tens of thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area were still without power Tuesday morning in the aftermath of the so-called "bomb cyclone" that brought damaging wind gusts that toppled trees and power lines across California Sunday.

More than 200,000 customers in the Bay Area were without power at the height of the storm, the second atmospheric river-fueled storm of the week. Tuesday morning, most of the outages were concentrated in the North Bay and the South Bay.

PG&E customers without power as of 5 a.m. on 2/6/23:

San Francisco 1,350

Peninsula 14,544

North Bay 28,614

East Bay 1,016

South Bay 19,318

Total 64,842

The outage numbers were down from nearly 95,000 customers who were affected as of late Monday night. PG&E said power has been restored to over a million customers in the utility's service area since Sunday.

Crews were continuing to assess damage to power lines when they can gain access to the impacted areas and the utility said it plans to complete the majority of damage assessments by the end of the day Tuesday.

In Sonoma County, several schools would remain closed Tuesday due to power loss and storm-related issues, the county Office of Education said Monday evening.

The schools and/or districts to remain closed are:

Dunham School District

Fort Ross Elementary

Harmony Union School District

Kashia School District

Apple Blossom, Orchard View and Twin Hills Charter Middle schools will be closed in the Twin Hills School District

