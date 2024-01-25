Watch CBS News
Power outage impacts San Francisco's Sunset District; PG&E investigating cause

By Dave Pehling

Approximately 10,000 PG&E customers in San Francisco's Sunset District lost power Thursday morning due to a widespread outage, according to the utility.

The PG&E outage is in the western part of the city that stretches from Taraval Street north through Golden Gate Park. It was first reported shortly after 7 a.m.

There currently is no explanation for the cause behind the outage. According to the PG&E website, crews are investigating the issue.

The site said the main area impacted by the outage would likely have power restored by 10:30 a.m., but most customers appeared to have their electricity back as of shortly before 10 a.m. There was still a stretch of 10th Ave. between Judah St. and Ortega St. that was being affected.

