Power outage impacts San Francisco's Sunset District; PG&E investigating cause
Approximately 10,000 PG&E customers in San Francisco's Sunset District lost power Thursday morning due to a widespread outage, according to the utility.
The PG&E outage is in the western part of the city that stretches from Taraval Street north through Golden Gate Park. It was first reported shortly after 7 a.m.
There currently is no explanation for the cause behind the outage. According to the PG&E website, crews are investigating the issue.
The site said the main area impacted by the outage would likely have power restored by 10:30 a.m., but most customers appeared to have their electricity back as of shortly before 10 a.m. There was still a stretch of 10th Ave. between Judah St. and Ortega St. that was being affected.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.