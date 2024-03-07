Power goes out for thousands of PG&E customers in San Francisco

A power outage was affecting thousands of PG&E customers in several San Francisco neighborhoods Thursday morning.

More than 4,300 customers lost power at 7:14 a.m. in neighborhoods near Geary Boulevard, including parts of Japantown, the Western Addition, Lower Pacific Heights, the Tenderloin, and Lower Nob Hill.

Map showing areas in San Francisco where the power was out, March 7, 2024. PG&E

PG&E indicated on its website that it was investigating the cause of the outage.

It said the estimated restoration time was 10:45 a.m., although by 8:45 a.m. the outages numbered just over 1,900 customers.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.