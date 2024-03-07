Power goes out for thousands of PG&E customers in San Francisco
A power outage was affecting thousands of PG&E customers in several San Francisco neighborhoods Thursday morning.
More than 4,300 customers lost power at 7:14 a.m. in neighborhoods near Geary Boulevard, including parts of Japantown, the Western Addition, Lower Pacific Heights, the Tenderloin, and Lower Nob Hill.
PG&E indicated on its website that it was investigating the cause of the outage.
It said the estimated restoration time was 10:45 a.m., although by 8:45 a.m. the outages numbered just over 1,900 customers.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.