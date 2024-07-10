Watch CBS News
Crime

Arrest made, girl found following kidnapping at Powell Street BART station

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 7/10/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 7/10/24 10:46

SAN FRANCISCO – Authorities in San Francisco said they found a teenage girl and arrested a suspect following a reported kidnapping at the Powell Street station Tuesday night.

According to BART police, officers received a call around 8 p.m. of a man who removed a girl from the station by force and placed her into a vehicle.

"Witness statements confirmed the initial report and surveillance video from Powell Street Station showed the incident, including the suspect forcibly removing the female from the station," police said in a statement.

Following the incident, the teen's parents filed a missing person's report.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, San Francisco police located the suspect and a vehicle associated with the case. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Jamall Blue, was taken into custody.

The teen was also found early Wednesday, police said. She was referred to juvenile services.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

According to the San Francisco Sheriff's Office, Blue is being held at the San Francisco County Jail without bail.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.