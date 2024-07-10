Arrest made, girl found following kidnapping at Powell Street BART station

SAN FRANCISCO – Authorities in San Francisco said they found a teenage girl and arrested a suspect following a reported kidnapping at the Powell Street station Tuesday night.

According to BART police, officers received a call around 8 p.m. of a man who removed a girl from the station by force and placed her into a vehicle.

"Witness statements confirmed the initial report and surveillance video from Powell Street Station showed the incident, including the suspect forcibly removing the female from the station," police said in a statement.

Following the incident, the teen's parents filed a missing person's report.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, San Francisco police located the suspect and a vehicle associated with the case. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Jamall Blue, was taken into custody.

The teen was also found early Wednesday, police said. She was referred to juvenile services.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

According to the San Francisco Sheriff's Office, Blue is being held at the San Francisco County Jail without bail.