Pothole repairs on westbound Richmond-San Rafael Bridge snarl traffic from the East Bay
Pothole repairs that slowed westbound traffic on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge since late Monday morning are now expected to stretch into early Tuesday, according to Caltrans.
The initial pothole repairs forced the closure of one westbound lane of I-580 on the incline just west of the toll plaza at around 11 a.m. Monday.
The repairs were supposed to close that lane until around 6 p.m. Caltrans officials later reported that there would be an extended lane reduction starting at 7 p.m. for more repair and that crews would also be closing eastbound lanes #3 and #2 on the span.
The estimated time to reopen the roadway is Tuesday, March 5, at 5 a.m. Motorists should expect delays.
