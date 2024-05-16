Potential anthrax threat at California Capitol forces evacuation of senators, Senate staff

Investigation underway after suspicious package reported at California State Capitol Investigation underway after suspicious package reported at California State Capitol 00:29

SACRAMENTO — A potential anthrax threat at the California State Capitol on Thursday forced an evacuation of the Senate and all staff, according to a memo obtained by CBS Sacramento.

The memo, sent from Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras to all senators and staff, said the package was delivered to the 9th floor of the Swing Space building.

The package came with a threat that it contained anthrax. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office released a statement moments later saying the substance was tested and was confirmed not to be anthrax or dangerous.

California Secretary of the Senate

Contreras' memo said all staff and senators were advised to grab their belongings and exit the building immediately.

California lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly had spent the day making tough decisions amid a tight budget year. Several popular measures—some related to psychedelics and workers' rights—were kept from moving forward through the Legislature.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.