Potent storm front rolls into Bay Area; Flash Flood Watch for Monterey County

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm front, carrying an atmospheric river with it, rolled into the North Bay Saturday morning, triggering a variety of alerts and warnings from the National Weather Service including a flash flood watch for Monterey County.

The weather service said a strong band of showers would trigger downpours first in Sonoma County and then move southward.

"Rain looks to become widespread around the SF Bay Area by around sunrise, with heaviest rain and strongest winds just ahead of and with the cold frontal passage," weather service forecasters said. "Timing for that looks to be around mid-morning in the Santa Rosa area, late morning for San Francisco and mid-afternoon around Monterey Bay."

Of particular concern is the San Lucia range in Monterey County. It will be ground zero for the storm's ire. A flash flood watch will remain in effect for the entire day.

"Forecast grids for just the 12-hour period now call for close to 7 inches of rain wettest portions of the Santa Lucia range," the weather service said. "For the burn scars of the Dolan, River and Colorado Fires especially, raises significant concern over the possibility of localized flood or debris flows."

Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes predicted the incoming storm front will be a Cat. 1 or 2 on their atmospheric river scale depending where you are on the coastline.

Most of California will be at the Stage 1 level and Oregon will be plummeted by a Stage 2.

"High moisture associated with an Atmospheric River will promote heavy mountain snow as well as heavy rain with showers and thunderstorms for lower elevations along the coast," the National Weather Service predicted. "The highest snow totals are currently expected for the Sierra Nevada in California where several feet of snow is forecast."

The storm was expected to dump more than 2 inches of rain in the Bay Area and bury the Sierra under several feet of snow.

"An additional concern will be more widespread minor urban and small stream flooding as soils are increasing becoming saturated," the weather service said of the storm's impact in the Bay Area.

A high wind advisory has also been issued for the region with wind gusts up to 50 mph predicted.

Meanwhile in the Sierra, a winter storm warning extends all the way to 4 a.m. Monday. More than 4 feet of new snow was forecasted for Donner Summit and Kirkwood with just about 3 feet expected at Truckee.

"Snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour for several hours through Saturday and into Sunday, leading to significant snowfall totals of 2 to 5 feet," the weather service said.

But the snowfall will not be light and fluffy.

"This portion of the storm will be heavy, wet Sierra cement type snow due to the subtropical moisture with snow ratios 8 to 1," the weather service said.

The U.S. Forest Service has activated a backcountry avalanche watch in the central Sierra including Tahoe and warned of higher avalanche danger Saturday into Sunday.

"A winter storm with gale force winds, high intensity snowfall and feet of new snow accumulation may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains," the Avalanche Center said.

Authorities also urged motorists to stay off mountain roads in the Sierra through the weekend.

"You could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours," the weather service in Reno warned.