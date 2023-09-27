Possible shooting blocks lanes of Highway 580 in Oakland
Lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 580 were blocked in Oakland early Wednesday morning because of a possible shooting.
The California Highway Patrol said the incident blocked eastbound 580 between Grand Ave. and MacArthur Boulevard.
There was no immediate word of any injuries. Lanes were beginning to be reopened as of 7 a.m.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
