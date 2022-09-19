Watch CBS News
Possible road rage incident in East Bay ends in homicide Sunday

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN LORENZO -- A possible road rage dispute ended in homicide on Sunday evening in San Lorenzo, according to the Alameda County sheriff.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards, which has been shut down since 4:27 p.m., when the altercation occurred.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased man who had suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff said.

The suspect's vehicle fled the scene toward Interstate Highway 880. No further information is available at this time.

The Alameda sheriff is asking anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has a car video of the event to please contact them at (510) 667-7721.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 6:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

