Possible power outages in North Bay over weekend amid strong winds

Powerful gusts along with cooler temperatures are forecast for the greater Bay Area over the weekend, and some locations could see strong winds that may prompt power shutoffs to about 200 customers.

The National Weather Service said Friday that the windy weather could bring downed tree limbs and difficult driving conditions.

Winds of 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts of up to 45 mph, in higher elevations of the North and East Bays, and along the Sonoma and Marin coastlines.

A cold front arriving Friday night into early Saturday may bring drizzle to some areas in the coastal hills and mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, lower humidity and offshore winds could lead to elevated fire weather concerns, forecasters said.

The forecast for gusty winds has prompted PG&E to notify 5,800 customers around Northern and Central California of potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

In the greater Bay Area, the notices were sent Friday to 85 customers in Napa County, 86 in Lake County and 22 in Sonoma County, according to PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

"Despite the potential for rain in some areas this weekend, PG&E is notifying customers that a PSPS may be necessary if rain does not materialize or if forecasted wind speeds still pose a wildfire risk," Contreras said.

Customers can check online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at http://www.pge.com/pspsupdates.